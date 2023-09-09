BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Before PDJT got into office, the concept of DS/CIA/FBI corruption wasnt openly discussed.
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
41 views • 09/09/2023

"Because TRUMP was the guy who broke thru...."

This is an important point by Joe Rogan and Tulsi Gabbard.

Joe Rogan just admitted that before Trump got into office that the concept of a deep state, CIA/FBI corruption was not even a big concern in the minds of the people.

Trump exposed it all and made people acutely aware of what was really happening behind the scenes.


You now have millions of people with a clear understanding of the military industrial complex and the deep state that had relatively no concept of this before Trump.

It's almost like everything that happens only furthers the awakening. An inevitability.


Their illusions are breaking. And with that, real change becomes possible.

