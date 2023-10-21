31. A Curl

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When a marvelous curl lightly
Sails over her forehead,
Just so playfully and blithely
That your feelings will awake.
And all day long you’ll remember
The one who gave you the glance
Of the morning dawn with tender
Gratitude for this fact and
Find an answer to the question:
“Why have you met her just now?”,
Giving a glorification
To that curl atop the brow.