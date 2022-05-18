© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5/18/2022 Miles Guo: Himalaya Exchange issues one Himalaya Dollar only if there is one dollar in the bank account. So, the Himalaya Dollar's value is always 1-to-1 to the US dollar under any circumstances. 20% of the investors' money for purchasing stocks of Himalaya Exchange and profits from the Himalaya Coin is spent on gold.