The mission of the fighter crew, Sukhoi Su-25SM from the Central Military District, added several losses to the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Krasny Liman sector. Su-25SM launched 80 mm rockets destroying enemy fortifications, personnel, armored transport vehicles, and temporary emplacement points.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY