UK Global Dimming Report -- STAFFORDSHIRE UK

UK Global Dimming report... 11:00am. 6.7.2023.'Project Stormfury' was an attempt to weaken tropical cyclones by flying aircraft into them and seeding with silver iodide. The project was run by the United States Government from 1962 to 1983... LOOK IT UP!!!





Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533





👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Dane Wigington

https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington/videos





Chad Crawford

https://www.youtube.com/@chadcrawford1502/videos

David Albert Yates UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IVd0Oe2uBvXWlTBomcg7A/videos

Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1

Valerich77

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/valerich77/videos?page=1

Plant Abundance

https://www.youtube.com/@plantabundance/videos

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos





Shared from and subscribe to:

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos