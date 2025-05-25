BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The IDF's Roots With Terrorism
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
41 views • 3 months ago

Not many of us in our lifetime have ever witnessed anything like the murderous genocide being openly carried out by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) upon the Palestinian people. This video does an excellent job of covering the history and formation of the IDF, and how the IDF had its beginnings from terrorists.


Video Source:

Middle East Eye

Closing Theme Music:

'What The Sands Saw' by Alex Melodic

Fesliyan Studios

Video editing software using CapCut:

https://capcut.com

This re-upload by:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXV

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Middle East Eye, CapCut, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


Keywords
israelmiddle eastpalestinegenocidepalestiniansidfmiddle east holocaust
