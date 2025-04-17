BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WILL THE MARK RETURN ONCE MORE?
End the global reset
End the global reset
120 views • 5 months ago

I'm going over a few tidbits dealing with the dreaded mark. and I know all of this is hard. It is a hard subject but one that also many have come to grips with. More each day are walking into the truth that the mark had started from 2020 with the fake pandemic. which led to the falling away. It truly is a time of tribulation. and things are just getting closer and closer to the return of the king. We are truly in the last hour

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL 

VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12

OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS 

[email protected]

beastmark666
