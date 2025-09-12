Luka Goleš Babić: The Rise of Globalist Technocratic Neo-Totalitarianism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Luka Goleš Babić discusses the dangers of globalism and technocracy, the erosion of social bonds, and the importance of speaking out against totalitarian control. The COVID-19 pandemic was a turning point that exposed deeper, long-standing issues. Technology is being "deified" and people are becoming atomized, or isolated, which makes them susceptible to "mass formation" or "collective hypnosis". This atmosphere allows a "globalist technocracy" to emerge, which is a new form of totalitarianism that differs from past regimes like Nazism or communism. This agenda is being furthered through narratives related to climate change and ongoing wars.
*Support Geopolitics & Empire!
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com
Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
Expat Money Summit 2025 (20% off VIP with code EMPIRE) https://2025.expatmoneysummit.com
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics
Websites
Sapere Aude https://sapereaudecro.com
Telegram https://t.me/SapereAudeCro
About Luka Goleš Babić
Luka Goleš Babić is founder of the blog Sapere Aude, a believer, husband, father of two, professional software engineer, and philosopher. He is passionate about philosophy and conservative social criticism.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)