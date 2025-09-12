Luka Goleš Babić: The Rise of Globalist Technocratic Neo-Totalitarianism

Luka Goleš Babić discusses the dangers of globalism and technocracy, the erosion of social bonds, and the importance of speaking out against totalitarian control. The COVID-19 pandemic was a turning point that exposed deeper, long-standing issues. Technology is being "deified" and people are becoming atomized, or isolated, which makes them susceptible to "mass formation" or "collective hypnosis". This atmosphere allows a "globalist technocracy" to emerge, which is a new form of totalitarianism that differs from past regimes like Nazism or communism. This agenda is being furthered through narratives related to climate change and ongoing wars.





About Luka Goleš Babić

Luka Goleš Babić is founder of the blog Sapere Aude, a believer, husband, father of two, professional software engineer, and philosopher. He is passionate about philosophy and conservative social criticism.





