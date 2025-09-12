BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Luka Goleš Babić: The Rise of Globalist Technocratic Neo-Totalitarianism
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
409 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 4 days ago

Luka Goleš Babić discusses the dangers of globalism and technocracy, the erosion of social bonds, and the importance of speaking out against totalitarian control. The COVID-19 pandemic was a turning point that exposed deeper, long-standing issues. Technology is being "deified" and people are becoming atomized, or isolated, which makes them susceptible to "mass formation" or "collective hypnosis". This atmosphere allows a "globalist technocracy" to emerge, which is a new form of totalitarianism that differs from past regimes like Nazism or communism. This agenda is being furthered through narratives related to climate change and ongoing wars.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Expat Money Summit 2025 (20% off VIP with code EMPIRE) https://2025.expatmoneysummit.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Sapere Aude https://sapereaudecro.com

Telegram https://t.me/SapereAudeCro


About Luka Goleš Babić

Luka Goleš Babić is founder of the blog Sapere Aude, a believer, husband, father of two, professional software engineer, and philosopher. He is passionate about philosophy and conservative social criticism.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
trumpclimate changeaiwarglobalismphilosophyukrainetechnocracydystopiatotalitarianismutopiadigital idcovidalgocracy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy