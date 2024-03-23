Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD







Streamed live on Mar 20, 2024

Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Historic Lawsuit - Naturalized Citizen CAN Be President. PERIOD.





In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai updates us on his historic lawsuit against MERRICK GARLAND and the fight to demand the end of illegal discrimination between a Naturalized Citizen and "Natural Born" Citizen. Blog Post: vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-dr-shiva-files-historic-lawsuit-against-merrick-garland-naturalized-citizens-natural-born-citizen/





Time for US!

Get Educated, or Be Enslaved





TruthFreedomHealth.com





To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.





Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and innovation.





Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.





To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.





Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com.





Be the Light!

Dr.SHIVA





e: [email protected]

w: vashiva.com

w: TruthFreedomHealth.com

w: Shiva4President.com

Twitter:





/ va_shiva

Facebook:





/ va.shiva.ayyadurai

YouTube:





/ @drvashiva

Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA

Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA

TikTok:





/ drvashiva