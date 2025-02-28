Dr.SHIVA™: Nattokinase on Heart Health @CytoSolve® Systems Analysis(5/21)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this presentation, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist, and Engineer, analyzes Nattokinase effects on Heart Health. Full Blog Post: https://vashiva.com/what-is-nattokinase-and-why-it-is-good-for-cardiovascular-health/
Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and innovation.
Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.
