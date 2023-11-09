Pro-Hamas and Transgender Sentiment are Related and Used to Destroy America | Collusion in Agencies is Enabling Leftist Controls to Flourish | Nate Cain, Aila Wang

Follow BBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline

On GETTR, FrankSocial, Truth Social, Gab : @BFBroadcasting

On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting

On Rumble: BFBroadcasting





Support independent media:

- Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and discover the new Kingdom Fuel, Kingdom Kandy, and Kingdom Cup. Also, choose preventative health plans from the Functional Medical Institute.

- New items are arriving like the MyPillow 2.0 and MyMattress Topper 2.0. Save up to 66% now with the code: Battle. Visit https://mypillow.com/battle and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.

- Prepare your food supply with mRNA Vaccine free and organic Texas freeze-dried beef at https://freedomfirstbeef.com and use the code BATTLE for 10% off.

- They stole your privacy through technology. Take it back at https://4freedommobile.com Use the code BATTLE and Let Freedom Ring.

- Visit https://micronicsilver.net and save 10% with the code BATTLE. Get products like the amazing Silvizone Skin Cream and enjoy the benefits of younger looking skin and inflammation relief. What benefits will you experience personally?

⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com.

- Protect yourself from free radicals in your bloodstream with the new Z-Shield with powerful cleansing ingredients including turmeric. Visit https://zstacklife.com/?ref=BATTLEFRONT and use the code Battlefront for 5% off.





Sources:

https://thepostmillennial.com/flashback-trans-activists-claimed-trans-school-shooter-audrey-hale-was-a-victim-of-transphobia-but-manifesto-reveals-she-was-fueled-by-anti-white-hate

https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-nashville-mayor-launches-investigation-into-leak-of-trans-nashville-shooters-manifesto

https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-nashville-trans-school-shooters-anti-white-manifesto-pages-confirmed-authentic-report

https:.//natecain4WV.com

https://nfscofficial.com/

https://thenationalpulse.com/2023/11/01/xi-urges-chinese-women-to-establish-a-new-trend-of-family-as-population-falls/

https://thefederalist.com/2023/11/01/as-china-backs-hamas-israel-finds-out-who-its-friends-arent/

https://www.themidwesterner.news/2023/11/chinese-company-gotion-high-tech-getting-715-million-michigan-taxpayer-dollars-seeks-business-with-iran/