More than 200,000 people are without power after a strong storm moved across Southeast Michigan.
Fallen trees and wires have caused damage to homes, cars, and more. One car caught fire after a power line fell on it, a business sign collapsed, and transformers have exploded.
Customers can report a power outage or downed wire to DTE through the DTE app, website, or by calling 800-477-4747.