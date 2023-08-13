Transgender Athletes in Women's Sports is a Violation of Title IX - Theresa Sidebotham

Telios Law, PLLC, Founder Theresa Lynn Sidebotham commented that by allowing transgender athletes to compete against biological females, government officials are actually disregarding Title IX. Sidebotham has been practicing law for nearly twenty years and is an expert in conducting internal investigations into misconduct allegations.





"In 1972, Title IX expanded funding and opportunities for women, leveling the playing field for women's sports (which at the time received only 2% of college athletic budgets)," said Sidebotham. "Because of their physical advantages, biological men identifying and competing as women now threaten the ability of women to access the rights and opportunities guaranteed by Title IX. This is sex discrimination."





Telios Law emphasizes educating and preparing ministries through Telios Teaches, which delivers concise, values-based training from an Imago Deo (image of God) perspective. Telios Teaches provides helpful resources, training, and solutions that line up with God's calling for ministries and their leaders.









