Political Demolition Archetypes of Darkness and The Public ET Invasion | Babylon Burning #14

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John and Matt are back to discuss the current political train wreck, the roots of evil, and the potential of an upcoming public ET display as means of a global paradigm shift, we discuss the players and outcomes, including which outcome would be the best for achieving Human Sovereignty
Help us make cool shit:
Matt's sci-fi thriller and free PDF of Unseen Dimensions + more: