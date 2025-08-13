© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Endued with Power: ( Chapter 6b)
Working of Miracles
Hebrews 3:7-8 KJV
[7] Wherefore (as the Holy Ghost saith, To day if ye will hear his voice, [8] Harden not your hearts, as in the provocation, In the day of temptation in the wilderness:
