CLIMATE CHANGE PROPAGANDA (Piers Corbyn)
WTF is Going On
WTF is Going On
125 views • 10/24/2023

Piers Corbyn delivers a speech at the 2023 Jam of Freedom Music Festival about the climate change hoax and the propaganda used to trick the masses. 

 Piers argues that Man-made Global Warming caused by CO2 is “nonsense”. Instead, he argues that “In the long run CO2 levels are an EFFECT NOT A CAUSE of changes in Climate / temperatures,” and that it is the sun that drives climate. 

 Piers is an astrophysicist and Director of WeatherAction long range (months and years ahead) forecasts. He has a First class degree in Physics from Imperial College and an MSc in Astrophysics from Queen Mary College. He has published numerous peer-reviewed academic papers ranging from meteorology to cosmology and galaxy formation and has presented at many international conferences.

Filmed & Edited by Doonie (WTF is Going On) 

https://www.wtfisgoingonofficial.com

Support Page https://www.buymeacoffee.com/WTFisGoingOn https://cash.app/%C2%A3wtfisgoingonofficial

newsclimate changeglobal warmingpropagandaukco2piers corbynunited kingdomuk newsclimate hoaxkyoto protocolimperial collegeclimate change propagandaclimate change 2023wtf is going onglobal warming 2023global warming effectsclimate change explainedclimate change and global warmingglobal warming explained
