CLIMATE CHANGE PROPAGANDA (Piers Corbyn)

Piers Corbyn delivers a speech at the 2023 Jam of Freedom Music Festival about the climate change hoax and the propaganda used to trick the masses.
Piers argues that Man-made Global Warming caused by CO2 is “nonsense”. Instead, he argues that “In the long run CO2 levels are an EFFECT NOT A CAUSE of changes in Climate / temperatures,” and that it is the sun that drives climate.
Piers is an astrophysicist and Director of WeatherAction long range (months and years ahead) forecasts. He has a First class degree in Physics from Imperial College and an MSc in Astrophysics from Queen Mary College. He has published numerous peer-reviewed academic papers ranging from meteorology to cosmology and galaxy formation and has presented at many international conferences.
Filmed & Edited by Doonie (WTF is Going On)
https://www.wtfisgoingonofficial.com
