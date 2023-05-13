BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Deer in the Headlights - Rounding the News
Rounding the Earth
Rounding the Earth
36 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 05/13/2023

Liam Sturgess covers the past week's news, with a particular focus on the sudden resignation of CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

---

Join our Locals community for show notes, exclusive content and to work alongside us: https://roundingtheearth.locals.com/


Visit us at https://www.RoundingtheEarth.com


Subscribe to Rounding the Earth on Substack: https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/


Follow us on all our platforms:


Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1718605


Odysee: https://odysee.com/@RoundingtheEarth:8


Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/RoundingtheEarth


Sovren: https://sovren.media/u/roundingtheearth/


BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roundingtheearth/


Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roundingtheearth


Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/RoundEarthClub/


Visit the Campfire Wiki: https://www.campfire.wiki/

Keywords
cancervaccinescdcpublic healthpandemicresignationresignfaucimoratoriumlockdowncovid-19evictioncenters for disease control and preventionrochelle walenskytitle 42dana-farber cancer institute
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy