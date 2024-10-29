BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Technology, AI And The Church with Andy Steiger
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 7 months ago

One of the things that we can count on changing always is technology.


Rapid advancements in artificial intelligence have introduced a whole new conversation to those of us who are people of faith in this nation.


Is it a good thing?

Can it be a good thing?

How do we deal with it?

What do we do?

How do we respond, and where can we find information?


Well, today on "Faytene and Friends," we have someone with us who specializes in this conversation.


Andy Steiger is the founder and director of Apologetics Canada, an organization dedicated to helping Christians and churches navigate today's culture.


Thanks for joining us.


Doug Sharpe

Guest Host - Faytene TV



____________________________


Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate


____________________________



If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/SIOjsQm


FIND US AT:


Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene


#faytene #canada #apologetics #technology #internet #AI #information #intelligence #church

Keywords
apologeticstechnologychurchaiinternetcanadaintelligenceinformationfaytene
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy