DOES THE OLDER A1A1 LEOPARD REALLY SUFFER COMPARED TO THE 2A4 IN MODERN COMBAT?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Modern combat has changed so much, and tank vs tank combat is so rare that this older A1A1 may be almost as good as a 2A4! And cheaper to run in Ukrainian situations. Anyone seen an A1 in footage yet? Neither can take a missile hit.