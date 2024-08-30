BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️🌍🎞 The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week August 23 - 29, 2024
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
118 views • 8 months ago

▪️In the Red Sea region, the Panamanian SW NORTH WIND I cargo vessel was attacked by Houthis with Baekom and rockets. The vessel sustained minor damage but continued its journey to its destination port.

▪️Details of the Yemeni attack on the Greek tanker SOUNION have also emerged. The crew was rescued by the French Navy, but the anchored vessel was set on fire by Ansarallah militants, causing an oil spill.

▪️In response to the Houthi attacks, the U.S. Air Force launched airstrikes on the Al-Salif area in Al Hodeidah province. The targets were Ansarallah anti-ship ballistic missile launch sites.

▪️Iranian proxies in Iraq were also active, claiming to have launched kamikaze drones at the city of Haifa. At the same time, there is no evidence of hitting objects and flying drones.

▪️Meanwhile, Israeli forces again attacked territory in the Syrian Arab Republic. A UAV strike on a vehicle in Rif Damascus province killed four Hezbollah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants.

▪️The Israeli air force also worked on military targets in the provinces of Homs and Hama. Another raid hit Syrian Armed Firces 47th Armoured Brigadés warehouses and the Scientific Research Centre.

▪️In the east, the situation in the northeast part of Syria remained relatively tense. Kurdish forces and the Syrian Armed Forces engaged in artillery duels, but this has not yet led to a significant escalation.

▪️In border areas in northern Syria, Turkish forces attacked Syrian Democratic Forces facilities. A UAV strike on a vehicle in al-Qamishly eliminated up to two Kurdish warlords.

Source @rybar


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
syriairaqyemenhighlights of the weekescalation of the situation in the middle east23 - 29 august 2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy