Riders on the Storm - The Doors HD
"Riders on the Storm" is a song by American rock band the Doors, released in June 1971 by Elektra Records as the second single from the band's sixth studio album L.A. Woman. It is famous for being the last song that Jim Morrison recorded during his lifetime prior to his sudden death in Paris on July 3, 1971