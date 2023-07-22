Urgent Warning For Christians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The time has come for Christians to repent from following the ways of the world regarding honeymoons and staying in hotels. With the kind of sexuality we have today, it has come to our attention to warn newly weds against consumating their marriage in public toilets (literally). This also requires all ministers to stop staying in hotels when they go to preach outside their home city. We also warn Christian couples against watching porn in their bedroom because this bring demons into the marriage to harass them. 2 Chronicles 7:14.