The Heart of Trump

Many wonder what is really in the heart of this man who wants to be America's president again. We therefore show some accumulated background discoveries that let us peer into what seems to be the true heart behind Donald Trump's outward media-presented persona.





As we see more and more research that unearths the hidden agenda of a most chilling tyrannical depopulation program, we find many unexpected ties to the white hats that they want us to adore and follow as our heros.





But a growing number of us, especially here in America who had been affected most heavily with the Donald Rumsfeld co-opted drug Remdesivir, would like to see some actual justice met upon any and all of those who had any parts that they may have played in not only the recent orchestrated deaths of our family members and friends, but also in the mind manipulations that they've done to many of our other yet remaining loved ones, of whom, many still resent those ousted ones of us in such families who had only lovingly stood against this murderous regime trying to warn and protect them.





We reserve proper judgement on these corrupt elitist people to YHWH according to His righteousness, and not just for the above two mentioned offenses against our families, but also for the destroyed hope that they had caused us over time in intentionally removing the majority of our families' hearts and minds from the real truth of a most loving God who, had we stayed true to Him, could have kept this murderous cabal from ever even reaching our nation's doorstep.





But perhaps we are seeing a real awakening of people who are rubbing their eyes to the fact that all of man's law documents and politics have always been purposed to be nothing more than a white-washed slippery slope leading straight down into what we can now more clearly see as a one way tumble into man's ultimate death and destruction. It was a long term plan to slowly draw us away from that wholesome Bible that this nation once used as a literal law book--a book that once taught us how to love one another, how not to hurt one another, and how to keep tyranny out of our land.





Have we seen enough of what their political death machine is really all about to perhaps now take a little more time away from their many flavors of controlled, humanist-focusing talking heads to then perhaps give a better listen to us annoying preachers who've been tirelessly trying to warn all of you that these things were coming? ...and for decades?





We've been endlessly annoying like this because we love you. Please then, look with more trust to the hearts who have no selfish motives behind their smiles. ....like our Savior's heart! ... where His is a most perfect loving heart, and He has never failed us on any campaign promises either 😊!





No king but King Yeshua!





Comments welcome:





Blessings to those who genuinely want a LOVING King over us in this war,

-dwaine

____________

This video's info and more is available on hard copy DVDs. Simply email us with your mailing address and which disc/topic you are interested in. There's no cost to you. Its our way of working around today's satanic big tech beast system.







