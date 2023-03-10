BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Matt Morgan: Congressman Eric Swalwell has made decisions that hurt an entire American country. So we have to vet these candidates
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • 03/10/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2apb0ia3c5

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 The Maryland House of Delegates Matt Morgan @MattMorgan29A and Kathy Szeliga: Congressman Eric Swalwell has made decisions that hurt an entire American country. So we have to vet these candidates. The CCP sent a drone to a class B non-fly zone, to harass the NFSC member’s protest against the CCP spy Shan Weijian and his daughter in University Maryland. It is against the first Amendment. We'll end up having probably an amendment on several bills this year dealing with transparency and where some of these universities' money are actually coming from.


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 马里兰众议院众议员马特·摩根和凯西·施利加： 众议员埃里克·斯瓦尔威尔做出伤害整个美国的决策。 所以人们必须审查这些候选人。中共派无人机在马里兰大学B级禁飞区，骚扰抗议中共间谍单伟健及其女儿的新中国联邦人，这违背了第一修正案的精神。我们可能将在今年修正几项有关大学资金来源透明度的法案。



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy