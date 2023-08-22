BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Gov Spends Millions For New Covid Lockdowns After Naming Variant After Demon Goddess of Chaos
155 views • 08/22/2023

Cross Talk News


August 22, 2023


Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall, Matthew Skow, and America+, detail the millions being spent by the U.S. government to stockpile covid pandemic supplies, as variants named about a demon goddess and male genitalia are being used to con the public into more DNA altering bioweapons shots.


Protect Your Wealth, Buy GOLD and Get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link:

https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews


50% Off TODAY! MINI CHAIN SAW: http://tacrightspn.com/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3a7lmj-us-gov-spends-millions-for-new-covid-lockdowns-after-naming-variant-after-d.html

newsus governmentspendingjabshotinoculationinjectionedward szalllockdownscovidvariantvariantscross talkmatthew skowmillions of dollarsamerica plusstockpile pandemic suppliesdemon goddessmale genitaliacon the publicdna altering bioweapons
