US Gov Spends Millions For New Covid Lockdowns After Naming Variant After Demon Goddess of Chaos

Cross Talk News
August 22, 2023
Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall, Matthew Skow, and America+, detail the millions being spent by the U.S. government to stockpile covid pandemic supplies, as variants named about a demon goddess and male genitalia are being used to con the public into more DNA altering bioweapons shots.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3a7lmj-us-gov-spends-millions-for-new-covid-lockdowns-after-naming-variant-after-d.html