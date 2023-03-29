EXCLUSIVE RECORDING Proves HORROR: LGBTQ Have Declared War Against Christians & Their Beliefs

Stew Peters Show





March 28, 2023





Christianity is by far the most persecuted religion worldwide.

Lauren Witzke is here to talk about the gay couple who is suing her over her social media posts.

The LGBTQ are not a “community” but they are a “mafia”.

The totalitarian LGBTQ mafia are trying to silence speech they disagree with by using lawfare and frivolous lawsuits.

The two gays suing Lauren Witzke, wrote an article criticizing her that appeared in her home state of Delaware’s newspaper.

There is a recording from a surrogacy center that reveals they provide services to sex offenders.

Carrying babies via surrogacy, harvesting them, and then handing them over to sex offenders is human trafficking.

To help Lauren Witzke in her legal battle and to support her stand for Christian values please give at https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2f83a6-exclusive-recording-proves-horror-lgbtq-have-declared-war-against-christian.html