Rabbi Nati Rom | Boneh Israel The Redemption Event – Houston, Texas

Raquel Juarez from VOH Radio and VOH News sits down with Rabbi Nati Rom, Team Lead for Boneh Israel at The Voice of Healing Church Event - Boneh Israel The Redemption in Houston, Texas on March 27th, 2023.





In this interview, Rabbi Nati Rom shares about the origin of The Heartland of Israel and how they are actively supporting pioneers pursuing redemption of the land of Israel. Through Rabbi Nati’s work as a lawyer he has defended hundreds of pioneers in court who have been arrested for exercising their rights on the Temple Mount. Rabbi Nati explains some of the challenges that are faced though trusts that the Messiah will ultimately bring about the unity spoken of in the Bible with the 3rd temple being a house of prayer for all the nations. Rabbi Nati is also dedicated to seeing the nations involved and shares about his experience as a speaker traveling around the world strengthening relationships with international supporters.





