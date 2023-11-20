Yemen - Scenes of the Military Operation of the Yemeni Naval Forces - Israeli linked Ship was Seized Yesterday

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yemen: Scenes of the qualitative military operation of the Yemeni naval forces, during which the Israeli ship was seized yesterday.
Here's a new article:
https://gcaptain.com/watch-houthis-release-video-of-galaxy-leader-seizure/
Adding:
posted 11/21
Ansar Allah have announced they will not release the Galaxy Leader or the captive sailors from the vessel until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza.