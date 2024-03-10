© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Forbes Breaking News: Rand Paul Calls Out The Top Ten 'Worst' Earmarks In Government Budget | On the Senate floor, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) railed against pork-barrel spending in the government budget and called out several earmarks he finds most shocking.