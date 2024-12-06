Observable Scientific Evidence - Level Horizon & Local Sun

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
High altitude camera views prove the Sun is local and the earth is a level plane. The straight horizon rises to eye level. Notice the Sun's localized glare. The Sun is quite small and its light has a limited range.
1 Chronicles 16:30: "Tremble before him, all the earth! The world is firmly established; it cannot be moved."
1 Samuel 2:8: "“For the foundations of the earth are the LORD’s; on them he has set the world."
Isaiah 40:22: "He sits enthroned above the circle of the earth, and its people are like grasshoppers. He stretches out the heavens like a canopy, and spreads them out like a tent to dwell in."
Psalms 93:1: "The LORD reigns, he is robed in majesty; the LORD is robed in majesty and armed with strength; indeed, the world is established, firm and secure."
Psalms 104:5: "He set the earth on its foundations; it can never be moved."
Psalms 19:1: "The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.