Governor Ron DeSantis Holds Press Conference About Assassination Attempt on President Donald Trump

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸

Politics of the most recent Trump shooter Ryan Roth unclear? Not a chance! That's a liberal lie from the depths of hell. He has a Biden/Harris bumper sticker on the back of his car. This surprises no one who pays attention, and yet Democrats still try to lie to us as if we're dumb enough to believe their fake news.

He's identified as a staunch supporter of Ukraine. In a 2023 interview with The New York Times he said he's ready to fly there & die fighting Russia & he's written dozens of tweets in support of Ukraine (i.e. a March 2022 tweet)

"I am ready to fly to Krakow, get to the Ukraine border, volunteer to fight & die."

After Trump's assassination attempt in July, he criticized Harris & Biden for not visiting the wounded & not attending the victim's funeral:

"Trump certainly won't do it, but you have to."

SIDE NOTE: Alex Jones claims the American people are now "officially at war" with the Deep State, & urges Trump to use the emergency broadcasting system to address the nation directly.

STEVE'S TAKE: Roth looks a lot like Joe Biden... So much so that I find myself wondering if he's closely related.

Alex, the deep state's been at war with the American people for years. Yet only now we're "officially at war" with them?🤦🏻‍♂️

SOURCES ⬇️

1. Governor Ron DeSantis Holds Press Conference About Assassination Attempt on Former President Trump - https://rumble.com/v5f9ogy-governor-ron-desantis-holds-press-conference-about-assassination-attempt-on.html?e9s=src_v1_mfp

2. Trump International Golf Club - https://www.trumpinternationalpalmbeaches.com/

AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. God Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear

2. Support Israel Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/support-israel/

3. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

4. Trump Apparel: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-apparel

5. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

6. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

7. III% Three Percenters Apparel: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/

8. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear

9. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products

💰 DONATE: (Locals) https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal) https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️