NATO wants wars around the world to continue — Jose Vega
Activist Jose Vega confronted US political hawk Matthew Pottinger, known for his anti-China stance, on stage during an event at the Asia Society of New York.
RT spoke to Jose Vega, who said the collective West pushes a confrontational policy on the world stage.