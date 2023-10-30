NOW, NOW, NOW! - Hamas released video - saying "a number of Zionist Prisoners Held by Al-Qassam - send a Message to Netanyahu & the Israel Govt"

Hamas just released a new video footage saying "a number of Zionist prisoners held by Al-Qassam send a message to Netanyahu and the Israel government".

Translation of the video:

"Benjamin Netanyahu Hello, we have been held captive by Hamas for 23 days... Yesterday there was a press conference for the families of the prisoners, and we know that there was supposed to be a ceasefire, and you were supposed to release us, you should have released us, and I promised to release us. However, we suffer from your political, security and military failure, because of the "failure" you caused on October 7th, because no soldier was there and no one came to us, and no one here protected us. And we are innocent and innocent citizens, citizens who pay taxes to the state. Israel, we are now in captivity under "no conditions". you are killing us Do you want to kill us all? You want the army to kill us. Isn't it enough that you slaughtered them all? Is it not enough for you that there were Israeli civilians who were killed? release us now let us go The Palestinians. let us go Release them all. We deserve to come back. For our families, now now now".

Israeli authorities consider a video (https://t.me/DDGeopolitics/89441) of Israeli hostages distributed by the radical Palestinian organization Hamas to be “cruel psychological propaganda.” This is stated in a statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The office emphasized that the Israeli authorities "will do everything to return the abducted and missing people home."

Adding:

Hamas has agreed to release it's captive prisoners, if Israel will release the Palestinian people held captive as prisoners.

ALSO adding just found:

A statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq:

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

(Permission is given to those who fight because they have been wronged, and indeed, God is Able to grant them victory.)

Believe God Almighty

The Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted the American occupation base in the Koniko gas field in the northern countryside of Deir ez-Zor with a missile salvo, which directly hit its targets.

Islamic resistance in Iraq

Monday 14 Rabi’ al-Akhir 1445 AH

and

We achieved direct hits by targeting the equipment of the Israeli naval site Ras Naqoura

Our fighters targeted the technical equipment of the Pranit barrack and caused casualties among members of its garrison.

and

Al-Mayadeen sources: An explosion was heard in the vicinity of the Ain al-Asad base in Anbar, western Iraq, where US forces are located.





