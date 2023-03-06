BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Remembering Boston Massacre Day: Benjamin Church Edition
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
359 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 03/06/2023

Commemorating the 250th Anniversary of Dr. Benjamin Church’s Massacre Day Oration in 1773. A leader with the Sons of Liberty - and the first Surgeon General - he urged the people to respond to the bloodshed of 1770 with “manly rage; against the foul oppression, of quartering troops, in populous cities, in times of peace.” He focused heavily on the principle of delegated and reserved powers. But this story of a one-time hero ends with a massive twist most are never taught today.


Path to Liberty: March 6, 2023 

JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/

Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/

Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211

Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutionhistorylibertarian10th amendmentamerican revolutionsons of libertydecentralizejohn hancockjoseph warrenbenjamin church
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy