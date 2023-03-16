Convenient DEATH Ties Up LOOSE ENDS? Russian Virologist Who Worked On VAXX DIES After ‘BURGLARY’

Players in the plandemic are being strangled in their homes!

Erin Elizabeth joins Lauren Witzke to talk about the mysteries and significance behind a Russian virologist's death, and details the attacks against herself and the legendary "Disinformation Dozen".

The virologist worked on developing Russia's COVID vaccination, while other important European generals and doctors died in sudden helicopter crashes and "suicides".

The officials are trying to keep the details of the virologist, Andrey Botikov's death discrete, failing to provide insight on who killed Botikov and why.

Botikov invented the Sputnik injection, meaning he had a growing target on his back as civilians realized the injection was unsafe.

With Big Pharma operating very similarly to a rampant cartel, it's likely that the death of Botikov was a hit job to cover up Big Pharma's trail!

Lauren also reflects on the CrossTalk episode with an Oak Ridge survivor, who exposed the government's plan to condition and create psycho-killers perfect for potential jobs like Botikov.

Erin details how her and the Disinformation Dozen were in the Twitter files, showing active attempts to shut them and the truth down for good!

Will the government and the medical complex continue to collude to kill off the plandemic pawns, and silence those who speak out?

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely,

GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/

Eat Carbs and LOSE WEIGHT, Check out MCT: https://thehealthyfat.com/stew

From spy balloons to saber rattling, does China hold a deadly secret that would cripple our country beyond recognition? America's biggest threat in 2023. This documentary https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network