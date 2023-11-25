Soros Targeting Elon Musk For Negative Tweets, Statements

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X owner Elon Musk is suing liberal censorship group Media Matters alleging the group manipulated X's algorithms to show fringe tweets near advertisements from major companies. One America's Daniel Baldwin has more on how the feud between Musk and Media Matters originated.
