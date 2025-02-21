© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discrediting Soros can land you in jail: political prisoner of Zelensky
“In Ukraine, one can be imprisoned for challenging the legitimacy of a system funded entirely by Soros’ money,” Ukrainian lawmaker, journalist and leader of the anti-Soros movement Oleksandr Dubinsky says.
Watch his INCREDIBLE testimony.