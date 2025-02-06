Did CIA, USAID conspire against Trump?

The Trump impeachment memo written by CIA analyst was "all based on hearsay" and a report from a USAID-funded organization, argues investigative journalist Michael Shellenberger.

Adding:

How CIA & USAID used coup playbook against Trump?

Donald Trump’s 2019 impeachment was driven by CIA and USAID operatives, claims US author Michael Shellenberger, known for his work on Elon Musk’s Twitter Files project.

What does Shellenberger assert?

👉The whistleblower behind Trump’s July 2019 call with Volodymyr Zelensky, which triggered the impeachment probe, was a CIA analyst

👉RealClearPolitics and Washington Examiner previously identified the whistleblower as Eric Ciaramella, a senior Ukraine and Russia analyst at the NSC, CIA, and National Intelligence Council

👉The analyst’s complaint relied heavily on an Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) report

👉That report alleged two Soviet-born Florida businessmen were "key hidden actors" in Trump’s effort to investigate the Bidens and had linked Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani to former Ukrainian prosecutors

👉The OCCRP story was central to House Democrats’ impeachment claim that Trump sent Giuliani to pressure a foreign country to interfere in the 2020 election

👉 The OCCRP is not independent since 2024 findings by German investigative journalists show that USAID funds it, controls its hiring, and oversees its work plan

👉The OCCRP has been involved in regime change operations alongside USAID and the CIA, comparing Trump’s impeachment to past coup d'état efforts

Adding:

Western media downbeat on new attempt to impeach Trump

💬 Axios: The effort, which is nothing but Democrats’ attempt to revive the anti-Trump resistance, is "almost certain to fail."

💬 Newsweek: With Republicans having a majority in the House, the attempt has "a slim chance of making it further than today's filing."

💬 Guardian: Al Green is “a firebrand politician” who repeatedly tried to impeach Trump during his first term in office, and it is unlikely he will "find much traction on his latest effort."