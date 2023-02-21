MARIA ZEE Uncensored: Shimon Yanowitz – NEW! Nanotech in Injected People is SPREADING to the uninjected!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shimon Yanowitz joins us to discuss his new research into how the nanotech inside COVID-injected people is spreading to the uninjected, as well as recent revelations about nanotech detection in the sputum.
