BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Elon Musk - Trudeau is Vapid - Thought Police
Right Edition
Right Edition
32 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • 6 months ago

The Elon Musk effect: How Donald Trump gained from billionaire’s support


Tech tycoon played pivotal role in Trump win, pumping money into campaign and using X to megaphone hardline MAGA views.


When Donald Trump declared his “magnificent victory” as the results of the United States presidential election trickled in, he reserved special praise for one man who has helped to catapult him back into the nation’s top job.


“A star is born, Elon,” he said in a speech in West Palm Beach, Florida, referring to his greatest ally in the race to become president: the billionaire owner of Tesla, SpaceX and X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk.


https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2024/11/7/the-elon-musk-effect-how-donald-trump-gained-from-billionaires-support



Robert Reich Calls for the Arrest of Elon Musk for Resisting Censorship


We have previously discussed the anti-free speech views of Clinton’s former Labor Secretary, Robert Reich, who has tried to sell citizens on the perfectly Orwellian view that more freedom means tyranny when it comes to the freedom of expression. He also demanded that former president Donald Trump be banned from ballots as a “traitor” — all in the name of protecting democracy from itself. Last week, Reich wrote a column declaring Elon Musk “out of control” in his refusal to censor citizens and appeared to call for his arrest.'


https://jonathanturley.org/2024/09/02/robert-reich-calls-for-the-arrest-of-elon-musk-for-resisting-censorship/comment-page-2/



Media bias hit new high in Trump-Harris coverage, three times 2004


Vice President Kamala Harris was carried to Election Day with the biggest and most favorable media bias in history, according to the final tally by the Media Research Center.


The press watchdog said the big three networks that dominated TV coverage ended up giving her coverage that was 78% positive to just 15% positive for former President Donald Trump. That 63-point advantage is the biggest in history and about three times what 2004 Democratic nominee John Kerry had over former President George W. Bush.


https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/3217565/media-bias-new-high-trump-harris-coverage-three-times-2004/



Kamala Harris's presidential defeat was an attack on women’s progress, Trudeau says


It shouldn't be that way. It wasn't supposed to be that way,' Trudeau said at an Equal Voice Foundation event Tuesday, adding he is a proud feminist


https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/justin-trudeau-kamala-harris


Muslim Women Call To End Polygamy In Canada, Trudeau Govt Silent


https://capforcanada.com/muslim-women-call-to-end-polygamy-in-canada-trudeau-govt-silent/



A prime minister who keeps throwing women under the bus is not a feminist


You can’t call yourself a feminist if the only way you do business with female colleagues is “my way or the highway,” Luisa D’Amato writes.


https://www.therecord.com/opinion/columnists/a-prime-minister-who-keeps-throwing-women-under-the-bus-is-not-a-feminist/article_76412bed-b047-55b6-94e4-7d5233dd0a2b.html



Orwellian Canada wants to put you in prison BEFORE you commit a thoughtcrime


https://nypost.com/2024/03/14/opinion/canada-wants-to-put-you-in-prison-before-you-commit-a-thoughtcrime/

Keywords
trumpgun rightsdonald trumpconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsright wing politicsrightwing newsrightwing politics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy