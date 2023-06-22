The US cannot produce as much munitions as Russia, even though the US spends more than $800 billion a year on defense . This was stated by the former contract negotiator of the Ministry of Defense Shay Assad.

Assad said the Pentagon overpays for everything from a few dollar parts to missiles and aircraft parts.

Shay Assad said that the cost of the simplest part, the price of which is a few dollars, in the contracts of the Ministry of Defense reaches tens of thousands of dollars.

Part of a '60 Minutes' show about a month ago.

