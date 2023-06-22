© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US cannot produce as much munitions as Russia, even though the US spends more than $800 billion a year on defense . This was stated by the former contract negotiator of the Ministry of Defense Shay Assad.
Assad said the Pentagon overpays for everything from a few dollar parts to missiles and aircraft parts.
Shay Assad said that the cost of the simplest part, the price of which is a few dollars, in the contracts of the Ministry of Defense reaches tens of thousands of dollars.
Part of a '60 Minutes' show about a month ago.