From Worldwide Protests, Boycotts To Stopping Ships Carrying Weapons To Israel&More-This Is Not Time To Be Silent

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across the world to protest against the genocide in Gaza for past 3 months. Not only that but they also found other means to boycott and protest against Zionist. McDonald’s found itself caught in the crossfire after an Israeli franchisee said it was providing thousands of free meals to the IDF.

UK retailer Marks & Spencer has faced similar calls after running a Christmas commercial with a fire that was burning coloured paper-hats that looked like the Palestinian flag – the commercial has since been withdrawn. This took an uglier turn after critics of Israel pointed out that the company has partially Jewish roots.

On 24 October, Palestinians called for the boycott of the retail clothing chain Zara after its Israeli franchise holder hosted far-right Knesset member (MK) Itamar Ben Gvir for a campaign event.

Fashion giant Zara faced a heavy backlash and calls for a boycott over its latest ad campaign that resembles the destruction in Gaza.

From then on people started boycotting McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola,Puma,Zara, Marks&Spencers and other big companies and brands across the world. .

The boycotts against American companies have succeeded in raising awareness about Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians and caused huge losses for many companies too.

Protests were organized such as ,some to block US military ship carrying weapons for Israel, some to block US military ship carrying weapons for Israel, some to close down weapon factories, some to create awareness during Christmas time and New Year Celebrations and many, many more were done in creative ways to stand up for humanity and prevent destruction of innocent lives.

If leaders of our countries won’t act, then people will do what they can.

God bless them all 💗