How to Leave the Pain of the Past Behind You

Key Lesson: If we know better than to look for the living in a grave yard, then why don’t we know better than to listen to old thoughts and feelings that keep promising us a new life, but that we’ve already seen – time and time again – have proven themselves to be dead on arrival.

Join Guy for his FREE ONLINE CLASSES. Register (at no cost) here: https://www.guyfinley.org/light

For more about Guy's non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org

For over 40 years Guy Finley has helped individuals around the world find inner freedom and a deeper, more satisfying way to live. His in-depth and down-to-earth teachings cut straight to the heart of today’s most important personal and social issues –stress, fear, relationships, addiction, meditation, and peace. His work is widely endorsed by doctors, business professionals, celebrities, and spiritual leaders of all denominations.