6/28/2024 -- Large M7.2 Earthquake strikes South America -- New seismic spread underway
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
3
544 views • 10 months ago

I've been gone for a while, took a weeks vacation from streaming. Today is my first day back.


Today June 28, 2024, a large M7.2 Earthquake struck below South Peru in South America.


This new large earthquake is the first M7+ earthquake for the whole planet since the West Pacific unrest about 2 months ago. Additionally, this new M7.2 earthquake is the largest for South America in many months, and the largest of the year for Peru (so far up until the end of June).


Keep watch for a new spread to take place possibly as a result of the compensation movement , we should watch the West Pacific by Solomon Islands for an additional similar sized event in the nearterm.


Don't be scared, be prepared.


https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanosstar fortshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
