As Hamas Murders + Rapes Civilians the Left Shows Their Black Hearts + Gaslights

The Palestinians in the Gaza Strip led by the terrorist group comas, planned and murdered civilians, women, toddlers, babies, grandmas, and took hostages. And yet, somehow, the Democratic socialist of America, the communist, and the left wing of the west support the murderers. It is absolutely disgusting.#israel #hamas #DSA #woke #evil
