Mo-Dirt meats Zaynab! Oi Vey...! (tongue-sucking, okay) Why? --- It's NOT Greek to me!!

Is it really a "coincidence" that all these Anti-Christian orgs support each other in their God-forsaking behavioral quest...!?! Oi Vey!!!

And why is it that subconsciously, worldwide, 2K years of deeply-rooted benevolently Christian culture is associated with its ancient pre-Christian history ONLY (Greece/Greeks/Orthodoxy)??? +++

-While MohomoD represents the perfect man for Musklimbs as the West "showz solidarity!"





So what do Izlame, Libtartation, & the Far East (of Eden) "religions" share?

Love of self-gain, pedophilia, sexual degeneracy, carnal insanity & even genocidal violence...?!?

Isn't that what US Mass Media pushes, especially via cellular WWW (voluntary digital gulags)....





And where are any/All of the Alleged global orgs that are said to protect us (i.e. UN, etc.) while these atrocious groups oppress others & each other...?





Disney, Hollywood, Silicon Valley, Nashville, NY’s 30-Rock, etc., etc. has spawn some of the most diabolically sinister indoctrination which has transformed mindsets, cultures & society worldwide for over a century, yet the masses go around parroting the recently popularized terms (via W-WW) “draconian” & “nefarious” as if the Greeks have something to do with this tyrannically digressive Analog/digital global spiritual plague of the 20th & 21st centuries!?! HOW?!? By greeting each other on the street with, “Glory be to God,” and shouting “opa” in celebrity joy as they are happy to be alive, in spite of all they’ve been subjected to through the centuries, and from every direction…





How about “Bidenian,” or “Trumpfarious,” or “that sounds Bush to me,” or any ACCOUNTABILITY for Barrack Hussein Obama! And all that represents that last two decades alone, not even centuries, and certainly not two millennia… but the last two millennia for CHRISTIAN Greek civilization, its history, is absolutely wiped away from all US textbooks, TV and radio broadcasts, Hollywood productions, and viral WWW features!! Why…!?! --- Could it be that in their pursuit to target the white Christian (traditional) man (ultimately Jesus Christ Himself), THEY/THEM (Legion) has gone completely out of their way to undermine that first and last true Christian nation on earth…? HERRMMM





It has become abundantly evident, especially in the 20th/21st centuries, that the only real salvation can be found through Jesus Christ, away from all the crafty debauchery of the world. +++