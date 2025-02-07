© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An Azov supporter who was persuading Russian military personnel to go over to the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been detained in Moscow, the FSB reported.
Adding:
British intelligence agencies have requested Apple access to encrypted iCloud data from users around the world - the Washington Post
The publication believes that after this, the American company will stop offering encrypted storage in Britain so as not to violate the security promises it made to users.