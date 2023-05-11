GEOMAGNETIC STORM WATCH [Thursday, May. 11, 2023]

GEOMAGNETIC STORM WATCH: Strong G3-class geomagnetic storms are possible today, May 11th, when a CME is expected to hit Earth's magnetic field. During G3-class storms auroras have been sighted in the USA as far south as Oregon, Nebraska and Virginia.



Shock waves at its leading edge accelerated protons to nearly light speed; they have been peppering our planet's upper atmosphere for the past two days. These are signs of a potent CME, fully capable of causing a geomagnetic storm when it reaches Earth.

----------------

5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Plumas County in Northern California, USGS says Shaking was felt as far as Sacramento. So far, there have been no reports of any major damage or injuries.

https://abc7.com/earthquake-northern-california-earth-quake-plumas-county-lake-almanor-sacramento/13235881/











