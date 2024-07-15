'Proof Of U.S. Secret Services Dubious Role Watch What Happened Moments Before Trump Was Attacked

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More embarrassment for the U.S. Secret Service as probe deepens into Donald Trump kill bid. A new video of Secret Service agents at the Trump rally venue has emerged. The video shows secret service agents clearing the rows behind Trump's stage. Moments after rows were cleared, the shooter opened fire & secret service agents were seen bending down. Many called the video proof of the Secret Service's 'involvement.' The Trump assassination attempt was an insider job claimed by social media users.