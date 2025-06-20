BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
⚡ALERT⚡ ISRAEL AND IRAN WILL BOTH LOSE! JEREMIAH 49
End the global reset
80 followers
93 views • 2 months ago

I'm going over prophecies today dealing with the Israel Iran war and showing that they are both going to lose as well as the United States as things progress. if we are indeed in the chapter Jeremiah 49 and which everything points to it, Israel and ran both are going to failed to a great extent. which will lead to the fall of the United States America the Babylon. The judgment of his great day of wrath has indeed come. and Israel oversees is being humbled and humiliated by Iranian missile and drones.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL I WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL 

VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12

OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS 

[email protected]

